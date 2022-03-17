Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD
Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Rajpal works at
Dr. Rajpal's Office Locations
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Good Samaritan Hospital300 Exempla Cir Ste 270, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs90 Health Park Dr Ste 300, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 938-5700
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 250, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 938-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Rajpal. I went to him for a 2nd opinion for back issues I was having. Dr. Rajpal, Jen and his entire staff were amazing. I had been having shooting pains in my lower back, hip and right leg for almost a year (during pandemic lockdown). Tried PT and spinal injections but nothing worked for long. After discussing my symptoms and reviewing my MRI and x-rays, Rajpal explained options available. I opted for surgery of L3-L5 lumbar spinal fusion and also SI1 fusion. He and Jen were so professional and always there to answer any questions and ease my concerns. I am so grateful I found Dr. Rajpal, I was kayaking in Alaska 5 1/2 months after surgery. 10 1/2 months out all restrictions except weight were lifted. If you are having spinal issues, Dr. Rajpal is the best!!
About Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1699730986
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- st. olaf college
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajpal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajpal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.