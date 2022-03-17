See All Neurosurgeons in Boulder, CO
Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (136)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD

Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Rajpal works at Boulder Neurosurgical Associates, PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO, Lafayette, CO, Louisville, CO and Brighton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rajpal's Office Locations

    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs
    4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates
    2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Good Samaritan Hospital
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 270, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs
    90 Health Park Dr Ste 300, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs
    1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 250, Brighton, CO 80601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Tear
Ear Disorders
Epilepsy
Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Vascular Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Rajpal. I went to him for a 2nd opinion for back issues I was having. Dr. Rajpal, Jen and his entire staff were amazing. I had been having shooting pains in my lower back, hip and right leg for almost a year (during pandemic lockdown). Tried PT and spinal injections but nothing worked for long. After discussing my symptoms and reviewing my MRI and x-rays, Rajpal explained options available. I opted for surgery of L3-L5 lumbar spinal fusion and also SI1 fusion. He and Jen were so professional and always there to answer any questions and ease my concerns. I am so grateful I found Dr. Rajpal, I was kayaking in Alaska 5 1/2 months after surgery. 10 1/2 months out all restrictions except weight were lifted. If you are having spinal issues, Dr. Rajpal is the best!!
    Lu Callahan — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699730986
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • st. olaf college
    • Neurosurgery
