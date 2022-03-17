Overview of Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD

Dr. Sharad Rajpal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Rajpal works at Boulder Neurosurgical Associates, PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO, Lafayette, CO, Louisville, CO and Brighton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.