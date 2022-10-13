Overview of Dr. Sharad Soni, MD

Dr. Sharad Soni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Soni works at Ozone Park Medical Group in Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.