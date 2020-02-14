Overview of Dr. Sharad Swami, MD

Dr. Sharad Swami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Hill Regional Hospital and UT Health Pittsburg.



Dr. Swami works at First Choice Emergency Room in Plano, TX with other offices in Pittsburg, TX, Hillsboro, TX and Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.