Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD

Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Diwan works at Dr. Sharafali Diwan MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diwan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Sharafali Diwan MD
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 230, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 02, 2019
    I suffered MRSA infection in a surgery, that driven 4 times took over a year I was disabled till I Doc. Diwan. I had suffered several surgery & multiple doctors. Only Doc. Sharaf Diwan went above and beyond to make sure that the infection don't return to my wound. just 6 weeks was cured, It is now cured and now been 2 years, I want to thank doctor Diwan for his help. thank you so much.
    Ashraf Hammad in houston, TX — May 02, 2019
    About Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114927290
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex/MD Anderson Canc Ctr
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
