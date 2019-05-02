Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD
Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Diwan's Office Locations
Dr. Sharafali Diwan MD18220 State Highway 249 Ste 230, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered MRSA infection in a surgery, that driven 4 times took over a year I was disabled till I Doc. Diwan. I had suffered several surgery & multiple doctors. Only Doc. Sharaf Diwan went above and beyond to make sure that the infection don't return to my wound. just 6 weeks was cured, It is now cured and now been 2 years, I want to thank doctor Diwan for his help. thank you so much.
About Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114927290
Education & Certifications
- U Tex/MD Anderson Canc Ctr
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Diwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Diwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwan.
