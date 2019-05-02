Overview of Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD

Dr. Sharafali Diwan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Diwan works at Dr. Sharafali Diwan MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.