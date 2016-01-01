Overview of Dr. Sharam Yazdani, MD

Dr. Sharam Yazdani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Yazdani works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.