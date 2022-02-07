Overview of Dr. Sharan Mahal, MD

Dr. Sharan Mahal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AFMC, India & Maulana Azad Medical College - India|Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Mahal works at CardioMD, LLC in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.