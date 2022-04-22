Overview of Dr. Sharareh Bagherian, DO

Dr. Sharareh Bagherian, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Bagherian works at JFK Hackensack Meridian Health in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.