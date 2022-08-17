Dr. Sharath Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharath Raja, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharath Raja, MD
Dr. Sharath Raja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Raja's Office Locations
Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 450, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (262) 948-6610
Retina & Vitreous Consultants of Wi1111 Delafield St Ste 208, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 524-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?
I have been seeing Dr. Raja for over a year now. Registration when you arrive is fast and easy. I have only been to the Kenosha offices, but the staff there is professional and caring. I trust Dr. Raja with my vision. He always lets me know how my sight health is doing at the end of every visit. I would recommend.
About Dr. Sharath Raja, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417953829
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.