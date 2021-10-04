See All Gastroenterologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Shardul Nanavati, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shardul Nanavati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Nanavati works at Gastro Health in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health
    4760 Tamiami Trl N Ste 27, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-9599
  2. 2
    Advanced Gastroenterology of Naples
    3439 Pine Ridge Rd # 301, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-9599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 04, 2021
    one of the BEST ever and I hate going to the doctor! nThanks Doc.
    Jeffrey Adams — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Shardul Nanavati, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811906779
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shardul Nanavati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanavati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanavati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanavati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanavati has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanavati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanavati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavati.

