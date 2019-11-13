Overview of Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD

Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Hollywood Eye Institute, Cooper City, FL in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.