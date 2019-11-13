Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD
Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Greenbaum's Office Locations
Hollywood Eye Institute, Cooper City, FL9999 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 447-0606
Hollywood Eye Institute11011 Sheridan St Ste 215, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 447-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shareen Greenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912039363
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
