Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD

Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Peerbhai works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peerbhai's Office Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • Male
Education & Certifications

  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peerbhai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Peerbhai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peerbhai works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peerbhai’s profile.

Dr. Peerbhai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peerbhai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peerbhai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peerbhai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

