Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD
Overview of Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD
Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Peerbhai works at
Dr. Peerbhai's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043637390
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
