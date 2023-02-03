Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ongchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD
Dr. Sharel Ongchin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They completed their fellowship with Moorfields Eye Hospital
Wwmg Hematologyoncology Lab3226 Nassau St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 740-2470
Frank W Crealock MD1530 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 363-7035
I have been treated by Dr. Ongchin for a retinal tear and will forever be grateful to her from her prompt treatment and follow-up supervision from day one. I started seeing lots of black-pepper like dots in my vision during a weekend and immediately called a few Retina doctors in the area. Dr. Ongchin promptly returned my call and scheduled an appointment at UW Medical center in Seattle in the evening. The retinal tear was detected during my exam and she fixed it with laser treatment. It took hardly 3-4 hours or so from calling the emergency line to getting the retinal tear fixed on a weekend. I have had multiple follow-up appointments to monitor the healing of the retinal tear with Dr. Ongchin; she has examined my eyes thoroughly every time and ensuring that there are no new retinal tears or detachment or any significant vitreous hemorrhage. Thank you Dr. Ongchin for your prompt medical supervision, detailed follow-ups down the line and showing empathy & compassion to all your patien
- English
- 1538324694
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- University Of Washington Medical Center
