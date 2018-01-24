Dr. Jeffries has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD
Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Jeffries works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jeffries' Office Locations
-
1
Premier ENT255 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 793-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeffries?
Highly would recommend Dr. Jeffries and her staff
About Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386643534
Education & Certifications
- John Sealy Hospital University Tex Med Brch
- University TX Med Br
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of California At Riverside
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffries accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffries works at
Dr. Jeffries has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jeffries speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.