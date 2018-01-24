See All Otolaryngologists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (113)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD

Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Jeffries works at Premier Ear Nose and Throat in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jeffries' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier ENT
    255 Terracina Blvd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 793-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 24, 2018
    Highly would recommend Dr. Jeffries and her staff
    Ashley in Yucaipa — Jan 24, 2018
    About Dr. Sharen Jeffries, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386643534
    Education & Certifications

    • John Sealy Hospital University Tex Med Brch
    • University TX Med Br
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University Of California At Riverside
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffries has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeffries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeffries works at Premier Ear Nose and Throat in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jeffries’s profile.

    Dr. Jeffries has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

