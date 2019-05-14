Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharette Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharette Gray, MD
Dr. Sharette Gray, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Vibrant Minds1914 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 300-0428Tuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Gray's from 2004 to 2007. I have never met anyone more thoughtful and caring. Her dedication to her client is felt from the very first interaction. Dealing with military PTSD can be difficult, many soldier and veterans give up on treatment before they begin to see the benefits of therapy. Dr. Gray showed me compassion and empathy that fostered a safe and healing environment. Trust is a crucial part in successful mental health treatment. I have and still to this day trust Dr. Gray with my life. She has never made me feel less than or judged for anything that I said or may have felt. Dr. Gray is a true professional. I would recommend her to anyone, especially current or past military service members needing help with PTSD.
About Dr. Sharette Gray, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346300696
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
