Dr. Shari-Ann Savoy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Savoy works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Multispecialty in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.