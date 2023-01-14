Overview

Dr. Shari Berg, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.