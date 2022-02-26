Dr. Hicks-Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hicks-Graham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Downtown Dermatology LLC500 E Main St Ste 310, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 224-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks-Graham?
Dr Hicks Graham is outstanding!! She is always very pleasant, caring and most importantly, very competent!! I have visited her Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology offices for many years....always a positive experience!! I often tell the doctor that I wish she was my primary care physician......she is so good, and so intuitive!! I highly recommend Dr Hicks Graham!!
About Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467531236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks-Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks-Graham works at
Dr. Hicks-Graham has seen patients for Warts, Intertrigo and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks-Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks-Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks-Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks-Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks-Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.