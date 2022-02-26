Overview

Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hicks-Graham works at Downtown Dermatology LLC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Intertrigo and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.