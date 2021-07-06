Overview of Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO

Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.



Dr. Hier-Duffin works at Physicians for Women in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.