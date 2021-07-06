Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hier-Duffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO
Overview of Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO
Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.
Dr. Hier-Duffin works at
Dr. Hier-Duffin's Office Locations
Physicians for Women7001 A St Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 488-4022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Shari is amazing!! She knows what's best for her patients, and listens very well. If your looking for a Doctor that you want to feel comfortable with. She's it!!
About Dr. Shari Hier-Duffin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hier-Duffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hier-Duffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hier-Duffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hier-Duffin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hier-Duffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hier-Duffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hier-Duffin.
