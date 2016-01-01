Overview

Dr. Shari Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Jacobs works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.