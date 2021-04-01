Overview of Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM

Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florissant, MO. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Kaminsky works at Archway Podiatry in Florissant, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.