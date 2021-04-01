Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM
Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florissant, MO. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Kaminsky works at
Dr. Kaminsky's Office Locations
-
1
Archway Podiatry1224 Graham Rd Ste 3010, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 355-0074
-
2
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaminsky?
Shari is an awesome doctor and an awesome person! She is a phenomenal surgeon and she will ask how things are going the whole time! She LOVES her kids and talks about them often!
About Dr. Shari Kaminsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1871599811
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminsky works at
Dr. Kaminsky has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaminsky speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.