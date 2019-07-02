Overview of Dr. Shari Leipzig, MD

Dr. Shari Leipzig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Leipzig works at Park Avenue Women's Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.