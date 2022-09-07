See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Shari Liberman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shari Liberman, MD

Dr. Shari Liberman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Liberman works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liberman's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9000
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I wouldn't go to any other ortho doc for hand care. Top notch, explains condition exceptionally well, and unlike many other specialists is a great communicator with great bedside manner.
    mjoplin — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shari Liberman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1427282565
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine - Hand and Upper Extremity
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine- Houston
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liberman works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Liberman’s profile.

    Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

