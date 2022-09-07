Overview of Dr. Shari Liberman, MD

Dr. Shari Liberman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Liberman works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.