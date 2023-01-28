Overview

Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lipner works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.