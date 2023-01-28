Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Lipner, PHD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr Lipner for a year and she has successfully treated a nail condition that I have had for more than 2 years. Prior to Dr Lipner I had seen another dermatologist. But Dr Lipner not only treats the condition that you see her for but treats each patient as a person and asks about their general health. Additionally she is generally prompt but does not rush you. I would definitely recommend her as a dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
