Dr. Shari Maxwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Shari Maxwell, MD
Dr. Shari Maxwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Maxwell's Office Locations
Oakwood OB/GYN Assocs West2142 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 565-5743
Mercury Medical Associates4900 Mercury Dr Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-5288Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She Delivered My first son, it was absolutely perfect! She is amazing and through!
About Dr. Shari Maxwell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255408621
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.