Overview of Dr. Shari Maxwell, MD

Dr. Shari Maxwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Maxwell works at Oakwood OB/GYN Assocs West in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.