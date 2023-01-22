Overview

Dr. Shari Mintz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Mintz works at North Jersey Endocrine Consultants in Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.