Overview of Dr. Shari Rosenbaum, MD

Dr. Shari Rosenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Metzger Comprehensive Care LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.