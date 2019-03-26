Dr. Shari Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Roth, MD
Dr. Shari Roth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Shari Roth MD LLC836 Farmington Ave Ste 121, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 232-8800
- 2 100 Simsbury Rd Ste 210, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 676-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
outstanding. easy to talk to. a complete exam.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks French and Hebrew.
