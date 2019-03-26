Overview of Dr. Shari Roth, MD

Dr. Shari Roth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Armory Eyecare LLC in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.