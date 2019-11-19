Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shari Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shari Skinner, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Skinner works at
Locations
Associates in Dermatology - Fort Myers8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 936-5425
Associates in Dermatology14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1909
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Skinner is a very good doctor. I have been going to her for a long time. She is competent and caring. She listens to your concerns and tells you what she thinks will work best for you. Her nurses are great as well!
About Dr. Shari Skinner, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skinner speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.