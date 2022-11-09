Dr. Shari Sperling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shari Sperling, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shari Sperling, DO is a Dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Sperling works at
Locations
-
1
Liver Center Florham Park222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (862) 310-1682
-
2
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste H, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 786-3375
-
3
Montclair211 Glenridge Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 765-6498
-
4
Red Bank88 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (973) 765-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sperling?
Jess and Morgan were such a pleasure talking to and super helpful. Doctor Sperling is always so professional and quick.
About Dr. Shari Sperling, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1649509126
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.
- Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sperling using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1078 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.