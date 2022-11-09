See All Dermatologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dermatology
4.9 (1078)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shari Sperling, DO is a Dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O. and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Sperling works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Frederick, MD, Montclair, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Liver Center Florham Park
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 310-1682
    Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick
    77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste H, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3375
    Montclair
    211 Glenridge Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6498
    Red Bank
    88 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) for Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1078 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1078)
    5 Star
    (1032)
    4 Star
    (39)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shari Sperling, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649509126
    Education & Certifications

    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.
    • Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Sperling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sperling has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1078 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

