Dr. Shariar Cohen-Gadol, MD
Overview of Dr. Shariar Cohen-Gadol, MD
Dr. Shariar Cohen-Gadol, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Ben-Gurion Univeristy Of The Negev and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol's Office Locations
Advanced Rheumatology558 Saint Charles Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3717
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen many doctors over several decades. Dr Cohen is one of my favorites. He is a great guy who cares, listens and helps patients feel better.
About Dr. Shariar Cohen-Gadol, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1013054865
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Ben-Gurion Univeristy Of The Negev
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen-Gadol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen-Gadol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen-Gadol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen-Gadol speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Gadol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Gadol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen-Gadol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen-Gadol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.