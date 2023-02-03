Overview of Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD

Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Ellozy works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.