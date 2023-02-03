Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellozy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD
Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ellozy works at
Dr. Ellozy's Office Locations
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellozy?
I had two blood clots removed from my shoulder area via an incision in the crook of my arm with no problems. The follow-up examination about a week later was thorough. I'm almost deaf and Dr. Ellozy used voice recognition software on his cell phone to make sure that I understood what he was telling me.
About Dr. Sharif Ellozy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1689640476
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellozy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellozy accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellozy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellozy works at
Dr. Ellozy speaks Arabic.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellozy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellozy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellozy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellozy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.