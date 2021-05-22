Dr. Sharif Zubair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharif Zubair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharif Zubair, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Zubair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group233 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 208-6775
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr # 204ST, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Rd St # 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
-
5
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zubair?
Hsve been his patient since 2007 and he has always treated me with respect and courtesy. He diagnosed my cancer in 2007 and has kept me healthy since then.
About Dr. Sharif Zubair, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316988033
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Northwestern University - Evanston
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zubair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubair works at
Dr. Zubair has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.