Overview

Dr. Sharif Zubair, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Zubair works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL, Naperville, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.