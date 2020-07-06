Dr. Sharifa Abou-Mediene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Mediene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharifa Abou-Mediene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharifa Abou-Mediene, MD
Dr. Sharifa Abou-Mediene, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vidalia, GA.
Dr. Abou-Mediene works at
Dr. Abou-Mediene's Office Locations
-
1
Accordia Urgent Care3193 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 214-9023
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Abou-Mediene?
Dr. Abou-Mediene is an excellent and very knowledgeable doctor with a lot of compassion for her patients. She also has a passion for what she does which is obvious in her demeanor and her bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr. Abou and would not hesitate to refer and family member or a friend to see her.
About Dr. Sharifa Abou-Mediene, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1750571956
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abou-Mediene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abou-Mediene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abou-Mediene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abou-Mediene works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abou-Mediene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou-Mediene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou-Mediene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou-Mediene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.