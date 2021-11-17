Overview

Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Farasat works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.