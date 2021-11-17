Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farasat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
- United Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Farasat for 4 years. She is very thorough and very confident in her care. She is not just a great dermatologist, but is also very friendly and makes you very welcome. She will spend time talking to you.
- 14 years of experience
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Farasat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farasat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farasat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farasat has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farasat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farasat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farasat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farasat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farasat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.