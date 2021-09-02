Overview

Dr. Shariq Afridi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Afridi works at Hamilton Gastroenterology Group in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.