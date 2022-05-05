Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO
Overview of Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO
Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Chudhri's Office Locations
-
1
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 546-8068
-
2
USMD Arlington North Clinic809 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 570-9807
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s very helpful visit Dr Shariq is very experienced and helpful he listen whole Problam and gives the best possible treatment I am personally very satisfied with doctor and his treatment.
About Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710277751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chudhri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chudhri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chudhri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chudhri has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudhri.
