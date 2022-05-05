Overview of Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO

Dr. Shariq Chudhri, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Chudhri works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.