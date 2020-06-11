Overview

Dr. Shariq Ibrahim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Fairmeadows Pharmacyhme in Munster, IN with other offices in East Chicago, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.