Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD
Overview of Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD
Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Baytown, TX.
Dr. Rauf's Office Locations
Texas Heart Center1602 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 805-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've only had my first office visit with Dr. Rauf and I was very satisfied.
About Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1528019023
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.