Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD

Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Baytown, TX. 

Dr. Rauf works at Texas Heart Center in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rauf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Heart Center
    1602 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Syphilis Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Drug-Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Treatment Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Diseases Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2018
    I've only had my first office visit with Dr. Rauf and I was very satisfied.
    Wingate in Baytown, TX — Jan 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD
    About Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528019023
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shariq Rauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rauf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

