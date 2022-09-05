Dr. Shariq Refai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shariq Refai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shariq Refai, MD
Dr. Shariq Refai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Refai works at
Dr. Refai's Office Locations
Baptist Behavioral Health4160 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 376-3800
- 2 1660 Prudential Dr Ste 410, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 376-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Refai for almost 8 years and he is exceptional. He is professional and really knows psychiatry. He has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Shariq Refai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467680660
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Refai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Refai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Refai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Refai has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Refai speaks Hindi.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Refai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Refai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Refai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.