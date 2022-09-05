Overview of Dr. Shariq Refai, MD

Dr. Shariq Refai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Refai works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.