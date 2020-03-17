Dr. Shamim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shariq Shamim, MD
Overview
Dr. Shariq Shamim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
New Mexico Cardiac Care1160 Mall Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-3270
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shamim explains conditions fully in terms that a layman can understand, both when he initiates the discussion and when I ask questions. His knowledge of pharmaceuticals and their interactions with each other is outstanding. Also, he knows his limitations and does not hazard guesses about non-heart related problems. I have been seeing Dr. Shamim for about 6 months. At the beginning, his office seemed chaotic, but that has improved dramatically. Now, the staff is organized, competent and pleasant. Would I recommend Dr. Shamim to someone? Absolutely
About Dr. Shariq Shamim, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356657977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
