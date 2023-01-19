Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shariq Zaidi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shariq Zaidi, MD
Dr. Shariq Zaidi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Vascular - Pasadena3801 Vista Rd Ste 300, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 770-6169
Surgical Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 600, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-4596Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas City Location6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 101, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (281) 332-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did very good surgery on making sure my vascular didnt blow up. Thanks! -Aniq
About Dr. Shariq Zaidi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1518119072
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- St. John hospital and medical center
- University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.