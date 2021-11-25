Dr. Sharique Nazir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharique Nazir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharique Nazir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lutheran Med Ctr
Dr. Nazir works at
Locations
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
NYU Langone Sheepshead Bay Medical Associates3632 Nostrand Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-2258
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nazir was a terrific surgeon. Very nice person to talk to. I would recommend him to my friends and relatives. He treat you like you're one of his relatives. Friendly and courteous and down to earth surgeon. My laparoscopic appendectomy was a successful one. He is my life savior.
About Dr. Sharique Nazir, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi, Russian and Urdu
- 1457650665
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Med Ctr
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazir works at
Dr. Nazir has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazir speaks Hindi, Russian and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazir.
