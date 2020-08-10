Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharise Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharise Richardson, MD
Dr. Sharise Richardson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Sussman OB GYN LLC2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 742-3929
Generations Womens Care Inc.4604 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (561) 776-1501
Sussman OB GYN LLC7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 200B, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 394-5997
Dr. Richardson is very patient and knowledgeable. She is the OB for my whole family and we are very pleased with her, she takes the time to listen to my concerns and also explain everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Sharise Richardson, MD
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.