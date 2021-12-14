Overview of Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD

Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Woman's Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Nagaraj works at Community Care General Surgery, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY with other offices in Delmar, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.