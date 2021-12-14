Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD
Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Woman's Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Nagaraj's Office Locations
Community Care General Surgery - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 310, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community Care General Surgery - Delmar250 Delaware Ave Ste 207, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Woman's Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagaraj?
Dr. Nagaraj did my emergency colostomy. I have only had one incident in 5 years and she was right there. It was only an overnight hospital stay but she is always so pleasant and lets you know what is going on.
About Dr. Sharita Nagaraj, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook|Stony Brook School of Medicine
- General Surgery
