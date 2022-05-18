Dr. Sharla Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharla Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharla Patterson, MD
Dr. Sharla Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Breast Center3530 Kraft Rd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 758-7465Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
I recently had a prophylactic bilateral mastectomy with Dr. Patterson. After going through several different breast specialist, I finally found the best one in the entire state. Her professionalism, her care her surgical expertise and her amazing staff made this journey so good! I recommend her to everyone and have several friends who see her too. Ten stars if I could! Thank you Dr Patterson!
About Dr. Sharla Patterson, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760570626
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.