Overview of Dr. Sharla Ulstad, MD

Dr. Sharla Ulstad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Ulstad works at Grand Rapids Women's Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.