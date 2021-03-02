See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.7 (106)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bhargava works at Young Minds Ctr For Child Psych in Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sharlaw Bhargava MD PA
    5850 Town and Country Blvd Ste 1202, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 668-1564

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (57)
    Mar 02, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Bhargava for about 2 years now. I am a middle aged man and was having a real hard time with depression and attention deficit stuff. All i can say is i am doing so much better. Enjoying life again. Dr. Bhargava has been a life saver.
    Kevin M — Mar 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD
    About Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720151368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhargava works at Young Minds Ctr For Child Psych in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bhargava’s profile.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

