Dr. Sharlene Llanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharlene Llanes, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Tex Med Br
Dr. Llanes works at
Locations
Pembroke Pines600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 215, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 344-8100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Coral Springs2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 310, Coral Springs, FL 33065 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is polite and friendly, appointment was fast and waiting time short. It was my first visit so I don't know if other times the waiting is longer. Dr. Llanes took time to evaluate my symptoms and history, I felt confident with her knowledge and advice. Great bedside manners .
About Dr. Sharlene Llanes, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1992756548
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- Nassau County Med Center
- University Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llanes works at
Dr. Llanes has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Llanes speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Llanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llanes.
