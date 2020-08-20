See All Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Midlothian, VA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD

Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Aboutanos works at Richmond Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Aboutanos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Plastic Surgeons
    14401 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9679

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Apert Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aboutanos?

    Aug 20, 2020
    Dr. Anoutanos a phenomenal doctor and all-around wonderful person. She came to the hospital on her day off to care for my young daughter after she experienced a violent dog attack on her face. She explained everything to us every step of the way and comforted us during a very scary time. She did an amazing job repairing my daughter's face and continues to be a trusted professional as we continue to see her throughout the healing process. We never feel rushed at her follow up apts, she takes her time to thoroughly explain everything and answer any questions and discuss the next steps. My daughter (who hates the doctor) looks forward to every visit with Dr. Aboutanos. We will always be grateful for what she has done for our daughter and will recommend her to anyone.
    Erin Lovern — Aug 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aboutanos to family and friends

    Dr. Aboutanos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aboutanos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD.

    About Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942419411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children's Medical Center-Craniofacial &amp;amp;amp; Pediatric Plastic Surgery|Primary Children's Medical Center-Craniofacial &amp;amp;amp;amp; Pediatric Plastic Surgery|Primary Children's Medical Center-Craniofacial &amp;amp;amp;amp; Pediatr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • VCU Health Systems/MCV Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboutanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aboutanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aboutanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aboutanos works at Richmond Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Aboutanos’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboutanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboutanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboutanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboutanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.