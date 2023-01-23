Dr. Sharma Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharma Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharma Bishop, MD
Dr. Sharma Bishop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
Apple Medical Center1001 S State St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very thorough and professional visit. I would recommend Apple Medical Group to family & others. They were very pleasant and helpful in addressing my medical needs.
About Dr. Sharma Bishop, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
